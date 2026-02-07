Zetwerk Electronics launches Manufacturing Excellence facility in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) Zetwerk Electronics, an end-to-end electronics manufacturing services provider, on Saturday launched its Manufacturing Excellence facility at the KIADB Hi-Tech Hardware Park here.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil inaugurated the facility.

Congratulating the team on the launch of the facility here, Vaishnaw said, "We must make sure that each and every part, every product that we manufacture here, meets those quality standards.

"We already have 46 approvals and more than Rs 10,000 crore investment is now coming to Karnataka,” he added.

He also said that investment is coming to other parts of the country as well.

He said that in the recent Budget, the finance minister increased the outlay for the electronics component manufacturing scheme from Rs 22,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore.

"So the journey has just begun. The electronics manufacturing journey is now going to get accelerated at a very, very fast pace. Our Prime Minister has given us a target of USD 500 billion production by the financial year 3031, so we have to move very, very fast in that direction," Vaishnaw said.

Inviting ideas and suggestions, the minister said, "We are open-minded. We will change our policies, if needed. Whatever works for the industry, we will adopt that as our policy," he said.

Meanwhile, Large and Medium Industries Minister Patil said the new unit marked a significant strengthening of India's capability to design, build and deliver high-reliability electronics for mission-critical applications.

He said the facility had been purpose-built to cater to critical sectors such as defence, aerospace and automotive electronics, where quality, precision and reliability are non-negotiable.

"With advanced manufacturing lines, clean rooms and a world-class environmental stress testing laboratory, the unit positions itself at the high-value end of electronics manufacturing," he added.

Patil also pointed out that the State is investing over Rs 4,000 crore to extend assured Cauvery water supply to industrial areas in and around Bengaluru.

This, he said, is in addition to sustained investments in roads, power and logistics to ensure long-term reliability for manufacturing units and global capability centre investments. PTI AMP. ADB