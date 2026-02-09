Zetwerk electronics vertical head Josh Foulger quits, joins competitor Dixon arm

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) IPO-bound manufacturing unicorn Zetwerk's electronics business head Josh Foulger has resigned from the company and joined a subsidiary of its competitor Dixon Technologies, according to a regulatory filing said on Monday.

This is the second high profile exit from the company within a month ahead of its planned initial public offer.

"Josh Foulger has been appointed as President- IT Hardware and New Projects in Padget Electronics Private Limited (PEPL), Wholly Owned/ Unlisted Material Subsidiary of Dixon, who shall assume the office with effect from 16th February, 2026," Dixon Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

Foulger has exited Zetwerk within two years of joining the company. He previously headed Foxconn’s India business unit, Bharat FIH.

"Foulger is a seasoned industry veteran with over 30 years of global experience in Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM). He joins PEPL from Zetwerk, where as CEO of Electronics, he led the division’s rapid expansion into new manufacturing verticals and successfully integrated key acquisitions to drive significant growth,” the filing said Last month Zetwerk chief marketing officer Amrit Raj resigned from the company and joined venture capital firm Jungle Ventures.

When contacted, Zetwerk Spokesperson said, "Josh Foulger has been instrumental in shaping Zetwerk Electronics during its early and growth stages. As he has decided to move back to Chennai for personal reasons, we thank him for his contribution and wish him the very best for his future endeavours.” Zetwerk has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore investment for expanding its electronic manufacturing capacity in 2024 after Foulger took over the role.

The company is in discussion with bankers and expected to file draft papers for the IPO soon.

Zetwerk's last disclosed valuation was over USD 3.1 billion, while gross merchandise value scaled from about USD 100 million to more than USD 2 billion.