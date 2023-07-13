Zetwerk Manufacturing appoints Pulkit Bhandari as CFO

New Delhi: Manufacturing unicorn Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses has appointed Pulkit Bhandari as its first chief financial officer, the company said on Thursday.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, Bhandari will be responsible for collaborating closely with the founders on strategy. He will anchor Zetwerk's initiatives around financial planning and capital allocation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pulkit to Zetwerk. His profound understanding of the financial ecosystem, combined with his ability to navigate complex scenarios, will strengthen the company's financial performance and support its continued expansion," Zetwerk Manufacturing co-founder and CEO Amrit Acharya said in a statement.

In his role as CFO, Bhandari will work with existing teams to strengthen the company's financial frameworks and reorient some of the structures to make Zetwerk ready for the next phase of growth, the statement said.

In 2021-22, Zetwerk recorded six-fold growth in the total gross merchandise value to Rs 5718 crore against Rs 951 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's operating revenue rose six-fold to Rs 4,961 crore from Rs 835 crore in 2020-21 Zetwerk said that Bhandari will also work closely with investors and drive external stakeholder engagements.

Some of Zetwerk's marquee investors include Greenoaks, Peak XV (formerly Sequoia India), D1 Capital Partners, Accel Partners, Lightspeed, Avenir Growth and Kae Capital.

Before joining Zetwerk, Bhandari led Group Corporate Finance at RPG Enterprises.

Bhandari has also worked as an investment banker at Deutsche Bank and ICICI Securities, among others, where he was engaged with corporates across sectors while playing a strategic role around mergers and acquisitions, financing and debt capital markets and private equity.