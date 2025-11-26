Zetwerk names Jai Shankar Krishnan as independent director

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jai Shankar Krishnan as an Independent Director to its board, a move it said further strengthens the company's strategic depth and accelerates the global expansion blueprint.

Krishnan brings over three decades of leadership across industrial manufacturing, supply chain, FMCG, pharma, life sciences, and diagnostics, with a career spanning Hindustan Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, and Danaher Corporation, the company said in a release.

"Krishnan's most significant tenure was at Danaher Corporation, where he scaled and integrated complex, multi-market businesses. Joining in 2008 as Managing Director & CEO for India, he led the business to nearly tenfold growth in six years," the release said noting that the success also led to his appointment as Regional President for Asia Pacific in 2016, overseeing a substantial portfolio, and later as President for High Growth Markets, managing regions that contributed nearly 30 per cent of Danaher’s global revenue.

During his career at Danaher, Krishnan also drove more than 20 strategic acquisitions, bringing expertise in M&A, operational discipline, and value creation, "strengths closely aligned with Zetwerk's long-term priorities", the release added.

Krishnan holds an MBA from the Birla Institute of Technology and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School. PTI MBI MBI SHW