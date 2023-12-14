Zetwerk secures deal from NTPC for 375 MW solar PV modules supply

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Contract manufacturing unicorn Zetwerk has secured an order from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd to supply 375 MW of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules for the Bhuj solar project, the company said on Thursday.

The contract involves manufacturing and delivery of 375 MWp of solar PV modules in addition to mandatory spares, Zetwerk business head Abhay Adya said without disclosing financial details.

According to a source, the supply of modules will be completed by April 2024.

Zetwerk claims to be one of the largest suppliers for energy projects in segments such as solar, wind, and oil and gas.

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd is a part of the country's largest power company NTPC. PTI PRS DR MR