ZF begins production of electric park brake system

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Driveline and chassis technology solutions provider ZF on Thursday said it has started production of electric park brake (EPB) system as part of the company's e-mobility and innovation strategy in the Indian passenger car segment.

An industry leader in braking technology, ZF offers a range of park brake solutions including the integrated park brake through to full EPB systems.

The EPB system supports India's growing shift towards electrification, safety, and next-generation vehicle technologies and also aligns with ZF's strategy of "Make in India for India and the World," the company said.

"The SOP of ZF's first Electric Park Brake in India, on a product like the all-new EV car platform, embodies ZF's commitment to offer leading mobility solutions for local requirements. With advanced systems like the EPB, we are not only enhancing vehicle safety and performance but also supporting Indian automakers in providing world class and safe products in India," said Akash Passey, President, ZF Group in India.

With more than 250 million EPB callipers on world roadways, the company offers comprehensive portfolios of purely electronically controlled steering, brakes and damping systems for software-defined vehicles.

The EPB also enhances driver safety by allowing two-wheel anti-lock emergency stops and providing convenient activation with a simple touch button, ZF said. PTI IAS HVA