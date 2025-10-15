ZF enters Indian Railway sector with 1st gearbox order

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) German auto component supplier ZF Group on Wednesday said it has received its first gearbox manufacturing order for railways in India, marking its official entry into the sector.

The railway gearbox will be assembled locally at the company's Coimbatore-based facility.

"Our entry into the Indian railway sector is a significant milestone for ZF Group in India," Akash Passey, President at ZF Group India, said.

Securing the first order for local railway gearboxes is a validation for the company's engineering and manufacturing strength and underlines the group's commitment to advancing India's mobility transformation, he added.

The company would be supplying gearboxes for Vande Bharat Express trains.

Ever since its launch in 2019, Vande Bharat has transported more than 30 million passengers across the country.

"The gearbox is customised for specific application requirements from Vande Bharat and is best suited for top speeds ranging from 70 to 170 kms," the company stated.

ZF is a global technology company supplying advanced mobility products and systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology.

With some 1,68,700 employees worldwide, ZF reported sales of 46.6 billion euros in FY2023. The company operates 162 production locations in 31 countries. PTI MSS MSS SHW