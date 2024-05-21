ZF Group launches India Metaverse Platform

Chennai, May 21 (PTI) Global technology company ZF Group has launched its India Metaverse platform towards talent acquisition and employee engagement, the company said on Tuesday.

The virtual space provides candidates and employees with a wide array of information about ZF Group and career perspectives.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of our ZF Metaverse India Space - a virtual initiative to attract and develop talent. This immersive virtual space will allow potential candidates to experience ZF's company culture, work environment, and services firsthand," ZF Group India President Akash Passey said.

In the virtual world, candidates would get a real-time glimpse into what it is like to work at ZF Group, he said.

"They (Candidates) can virtually interact with hiring managers, understand the various positions and career options open to them, and get a feel of our collaborative work culture and innovative practices," Passey said in a statement.

"The Metaverse is a perfect example of how technology can create a truly unique and engaging experience for our future workforce," he said.

The Metaverse environment is equipped with several features including - direct recruitment tools, employee spotlights, and live events among others.

Besides external recruitment, Metaverse serves as an internal function by hosting virtual career fairs in the first step. These fairs allow hiring managers to promote open positions and interact directly with candidates in confidential virtual interview rooms, supporting the company's focus on career development, the statement added. PTI VIJ SS