ZF Group sets up state-of-the-art ZF (pro) Tech plus workshop in Delhi

Chennai, Feb 22 (PTI) ZF Group, global leader in drive line and chassis technology, has inaugurated its first ZF (pro) Tech plus workshop in Delhi aimed at providing support to workshop partners in the automotive industry, a top official said.

The ZF (pro) Tech workshop provides extensive on-site support for workshops ensuring manufacturer expertise for all critical parts. The inauguration also marks the foundation for a country-wide roll out of the initiative, ZF Group said in a press release on Saturday.

"I am very pleased with this launch of India's first ZF (pro) Tech plus workshop. This reiterates our commitment and ambition in the Indian market. With this facility, we will be able to provide unparalleled support to our workshop partners, enhancing their capabilities and ensuring they are well-equipped to meet the evolving demands of the automotive industry," Markus Wittig, Global Head of Business Line Passenger Car, ZF Aftermarket, said after inaugurating the workshop.

According to ACMA (The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association), the domestic aftermarket industry grew by 10 per cent from USD 10.6 billion to USD 11.3 billion in FY2024 due to increase in vehicle parts market and increasing formalization of the repair and maintenance market.

The ZF (pro) Tech workshops provide technical know-how and instructions to workshop partners. All such workshops benefit from the extensive support provided by ZF experts, ranging from technical data and service campaigns to marketing support and a state-of-the-art training programme.

This approach ensures that the workshops are well-equipped to handle the complexities of modern automotive technology and deliver superior service to their customers.

For distributors, the works aim to generate secondary sales points by promoting ZF products at the workshop level. The workshops also play a crucial role in ZF's long-term strategy, ensuring superior service, localised solutions and a sustainable future for mobility, the company said. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB