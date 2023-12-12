ZF Group to extend local production of transmissions and axles in Coimbatore plant

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) ZF Group, a leader in hydraulic and electrohydraulic braking systems, has drawn up plans to extend the local production of transmission and axles to serve domestic and overseas markets.

Advertisment

The company's facility in Coimbatore would further the ambition of 'Make in India for the World' and 'Make in India for India', ZF Group president Akash Passey said on Tuesday.

ZF has made investments in a new plant in Coimbatore spread over 12,000 sq meters to cater to the domestic and export markets.

The new plant together with the main hub in Germany will support the production capacity needed for the future market growth in the global construction equipment market, the statement said.

"This new plant and localisation of transmissions and axles at our plant in Coimbatore will further our ambition of Make in India for the World and Make in India for India. This move makes us more agile in meeting customer expectations and enables our customers to get easy access to our world-leading technologies with local manufacturing competencies," ZF Group president in India, Akash Paassey said.

The economic tailwinds of growing urbanisation and the key thrust on infrastructural growth, makes the ZF Group in India positive about the market and the opportunities present, he added. PTI VIJ KH