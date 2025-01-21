ZF introduces digital fleet management platform in India

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Auto component maker ZF on Tuesday said it has introduced a digital fleet management platform, SCALAR, in the Indian market.

Designed to address diverse customer needs, the platform offers features to optimise the operations of commercial fleets, enhancing efficiency, safety, and sustainability for both passenger and cargo transport.

"By introducing SCALAR in India, we are delivering the industry's first comprehensive fleet orchestration solution tailored to the unique and diverse requirements of the Indian market," ZF Commercial Vehicles Control Systems India MD P Kaniappan said in a statement.

The company launched the platform at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

"The platform provides advanced capabilities that enhance fleet productivity while reducing operational costs, whether it's for cargo or passenger applications," Van Raemdonck Hjalmar, Head of Digital Solutions Business, CVS Division, ZF Group stated. PTI MSS SHW