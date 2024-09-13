ZF Rane Automotive sets up inflator manufacturing facility at TN

Chennai, Sep 13 (PTI) ZF Rane Automotive India Ltd, the joint venture between diversified conglomerate Rane Group and Germany headquartered ZF, has inaugurated its Rs 100 crore inflator manufacturing and sled test facility in Tamil Nadu.

ZF is a global technology company supplying advanced mobility products and systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology.

The facility, with an initial capacity to produce 3 million inflators per year, would produce the driver and passenger versions from the state-of-the-art facility at the ZF Rane Trichy plant, situated about 350 kms south of Chennai.

The capacity would be around 3 million inflators per annum and the inflator facility would help enhance local content in airbags, ZF Rane Automotive said.

In a company statement on Friday, ZF Rane said it invested close to Rs 100 crore in setting up the inflator and sled facility which would enhance the capability in testing and offer products at reduced lead-time.

"The inauguration of the Inflator and Sled Test facility at ZF Rane in Trichy marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to enhancing safety in the Indian automotive industry. By boosting local manufacturing capabilities, we are better positioned to meet the growing demands of the market while strengthening our 'Make in India' efforts," ZF Rane Automotive India Pvt Ltd., Managing Director Harish Lakshman said.

"This state-of-the-art facility reinforces our dedication to delivering global technologies matching the evolving needs of our customers, while maintaining the highest standards of quality," Lakshman, also the Chairman, Rane Group said in the statement.

The investments are aligned with the goal to bring best-in-class and cutting edge technology into the country in line with government's Make in India initiative.

The investments would also help customers with increased local content and reduction of development lead-time.

"With this investment, we are well prepared to capitalize on the sustainable growth potential of the passive safety systems market. Longstanding customer relationships, proven technology and system competence as well as quality leadership is what sets us apart from others." ZF LIFETEC Executive Vice President Rudolf Stark said. PTI VIJ ROH