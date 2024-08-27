ZF Wind Power's TN plant rolls out 50 GW of wind gearboxes

Chennai, Aug 27 (PTI) ZF Wind Power, part of ZF Group, has reached a significant milestone by producing 50 GW of wind gear boxes at its Tamil Nadu factory, a top official said on Tuesday.

With this achievement, the company has reaffirmed its commitment to the Indian market for which the company has invested Euro 230 million at the ZF Wind Power Coimbatore factory.

The 50 GW milestone is a testament to ZF Group's commitment to the domestic wind market. The ZF Wind Power plant at Coimbatore is the largest plant for wind gearbox production in the world, excluding China, the company said in a statement here.

"ZF Wind Power is a leading gearbox supplier in India, with this plant providing gearboxes to both domestic and global customers under -- Make in India for India and for the world. The ZF Group’s investment in the expansion of production facilities is a testament to the long-term goals and growth potential for the region," ZF Group Member of the Board of Management Professor Dr Peter Laier said.

"We stay committed to the sustainability objectives, and with the expanded facilities we will be positioned to contribute significantly to achieve India’s ambition of doubling the nation’s wind power capacity by 2030,” he said.

The long term strategic investments in the ZF Wind Power plant in Coimbatore are dedicated to expanding its manufacturing capacity from 9 GW to 12 GW per year to meet the grow demand in the wind market.

"We are proud to be the only plant in India that achieved this milestone. Our strategic focus on sustainability and ZF’s DNA of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has enabled us to maintain our leadership position in the Indian wind gearbox market," President, ZF Group in India, Akash Passey said.

"As a part of our technology and the capacity expansion, we have already committed to investing Rs 750 crore earlier this year during the Global Investors Meet (held in January) in Chennai. The expansion planned is focused on leveraging the market potential and meeting customer requirements.” he said.

ZF Wind Power Plant Coimbatore-Head Deepak Pohekar said, "Our Coimbatore plant is a state-of-the-art manufacturing hub spread over more than 1.20 lakh sq metres. Along with production, its robust Centre for Research and Development actively works on global solutions." This facility also acts as one of the major service hubs for ZF Wind Power. The facility's ability to adapt to customer demands, both locally and globally, has been instrumental in reaching success, he said.

The Coimbatore plant incorporates advanced technologies and processes to minimise its environmental footprint and contribute to a greener future, the company claimed in the statement.