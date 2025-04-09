ZIM Labs inks pact with Globalpharma Co to commercialise oral thin film products

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) ZIM Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday said it has signed a licensing and supply agreement with UAE-based Globalpharma Co to commercialise oral thin film products in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

The company has entered into a dossier licence, product supply, and technology knowhow licence agreement with Globalpharma Co. (LLC), a leading UAE-based pharmaceutical manufacturer, for ZIM Labs' proprietary oral thin film (OTF) technology platform, 'ThinOral', ZIM Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Under the agreement, Globalpharma will register and commercialise 10 OTF-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products developed by ZIM, catering to regional patient needs with advanced, user-friendly dosage forms, it added.

ZIM Labs will initially supply bulk products while providing complete regulatory support for market registration in the UAE.

Post-approval, ZIM will deliver ready-to-use powder mixes, enabling Globalpharma to undertake localised manufacturing and marketing of the finished formulations, it added.

"This collaboration represents a strong strategic fit and unlocks significant commercial potential for both parties. It reinforces our vision of building long-term value through global partnerships, while leveraging ZIM's R&D excellence and Globalpharma's strong regional footprint. Together, we aim to bring convenient, high-quality solutions to patients worldwide," ZIM Laboratories Director Finance Zulfiquar Kamal said. PTI RKL TRB