Zinc futures decline on weak demand

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Zinc prices on Tuesday fell 0.34 per cent to Rs 263.90 per kilogram in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure, tracking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for September delivery traded 90 paise or 0.34 per cent lower at Rs 263.90 per kg in 2,265 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices. PTI DR SHW