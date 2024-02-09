Zinc futures down on muted demand

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Zinc prices on Friday fell 1.43 per cent to Rs 206.85 per kilogram in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure, taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for February delivery traded lower by Rs 3 or 1.43 per cent at Rs 206.85 per kg in 5,021 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices. PTI SGC DR