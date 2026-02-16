Zinc futures ease marginally to Rs 323 per kg on weak global cues

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Zinc prices edged lower to Rs 323 per kilogram in futures trade on Monday, tracking weak global cues and subdued demand from consuming industries in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc futures for February delivery slipped 60 paise, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 323 per kilogram in a business turnover of 1,755 lots.

The March contract also fell Rs 1.20, or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 326 per kg in 2,908 lots.

Analysts said weakness in zinc prices was mainly influenced by the soft trend in global markets and low buying interest from domestic industries.

In the international markets, Zinc futures on the London Metal Exchange (LME) decreased USD 23.15, or 0.69 per cent, to USD 3,324.20 per 25 metric tonne. PTI HG HG ANU ANU