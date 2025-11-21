Zinc futures ease on weak demand

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Zinc prices on Friday fell Rs 2.10 to Rs 295.25 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure, tracking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 2.10, or 0.71 per cent, to Rs 295.25 per kg in a business turnover of 1,844 lots.

Analysts said the trimming of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices. PTI HG HG TRB TRB