Zinc futures fall on weak demand

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Zinc prices on Thursday fell 0.63 per cent to Rs 275.50 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure, tracking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for April delivery traded lower by Rs 1.75 or 0.63 per cent to Rs 275.50 per kg in 2,175 lots.

Analysts said the trimming of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices. PTI HG ANU ANU