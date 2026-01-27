Zinc futures rise in cautious trade

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Zinc prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 2.60 to Rs 318.85 per kg in futures trade as traders created fresh positions amid cautious trade.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for February delivery edged up by Rs 2.60, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 318.85 per kg with a business turnover of 3,900 lots.

Traders attributed the slight rise in zinc futures to limited buying at lower levels, even as a lack of fresh triggers kept overall sentiment cautious. PTI DR DR BAL BAL