Zinc futures rise slightly amid firm demand

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Zinc prices on Friday rose a tad by 45 paise to Rs 324.95 per kg in futures trade amid firm demands even as traders moved cautiously due to the lack of significant triggers.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for April delivery edged up 45 paise, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 324.95 per kg with a business turnover of 50 lots.

Traders attributed the slight rise in zinc futures to limited buying at lower levels, even as a lack of fresh triggers kept overall sentiment cautious. PTI DR HVA