Zinc futures rise to Rs 313.85/kg amid firm global cues

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Zinc prices edged up by Rs 2.50 to Rs 313.85 per kilogram in futures trade on Wednesday amid firm trends in the international markets.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for January delivery rose by Rs 2.50, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 313.85 per kilogram in a business turnover of 1,953 lots.

Similarly, the February contract increased Rs 3.50, or 1.11 per cent, to Rs 318.25 per kilogram in 3,395 lots.

Market participants said fresh buying by traders, tracking positive movements in global markets, led to the uptick in domestic prices.

In the global markets, zinc futures on the London Metals Exchange (LME) gained USD 12.30, or 0.39 per cent to USD 3,191.20 per 25 metric tonne.

Analysts said the broader strength in base metals, buoyed by a softer US dollar and steady demand outlook from major consuming regions, helped lift zinc prices. PTI HG HG ANU ANU