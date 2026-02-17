Zinc futures slips to Rs 319.5/kg amid weak global trends

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Zinc prices slipped Rs 1.65 to Rs 319.50 per kilogram in futures trade on Tuesday amid weak global cues and subdued demand from consuming industries in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc futures for February delivery fell Rs 1.65, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 319.50 per kilogram in a business turnover of 1,697 lots.

The March contract also went lower by Rs 1.55, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 321.60 per kg in 2,981 lots.

Analysts said weakness in zinc prices was mainly due to the soft trend in global markets and low buying interest from domestic industries.

In the international markets, Zinc futures on the London Metal Exchange (LME) decreased USD 11.45, or 0.35 per cent, to USD 3,279.10 per metric tonne.