Zintlr raises Rs 7.5 crore

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Zintlr, a B2B SaaS platform specialising in sales intelligence and prospecting, has raised Rs 7.5 crore in funding from JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) and Just Call CEO Om Jain.

Motilal Oswal (Motilal Oswal Financial Services), Vimal Shah (Bidco Group), Sparsh Jain (JG International Infra Limited), Vinod Dugar (Modak Vyapaar Private Limited), Vimal Khivesara, Ramesh Jain (GM Electrical) and Prabhakar (Gopalan Enterprises) also invested in the funding round.

The fresh investments will fuel the company's plans to scale its team, drive market expansion, and innovate towards building new product verticals in intelligence, according to a company statement.

*** DeepTech accelerator SanchiConnect raises capital * DeepTech accelerator SanchiConnect has raised funds from Baring PE India, Seafund, 8x Ventures, Ogma, Arctic Innovations and InnovHer.

The investment will help SanchiConnect strengthen its recently launched software offerings to Indian startups, the company said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the amount raised.

"With the current fundraise, we plan to strengthen our software suite around different formats of startup enablement. The funds will also be used for regional expansion across APAC and the Middle East," Sunil Shekhawat, CEO and Co-founder of SanchiConnect, said. PTI ANK ANK SHW