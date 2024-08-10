Zoetis Inc. to expand Capability Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI) Zoetis Inc., a leading company in animal health, would expand the Zoetis India Capability Centre in Hyderabad to further drive the company’s innovative technology portfolio, the Telangana government said here on Saturday.

The announcement came during a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and state Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu during their ongoing US tour to seek investments for the state.

The expansion strengthens Zoetis’ footprint in India and will create hundreds of new jobs, an official release said.

"We are delighted with Zoetis' decision to expand their Zoetis India Capability Center in Hyderabad. This is a testament to the thriving ecosystem we have cultivated in Telangana, where businesses can grow and innovate. Zoetis' investment in futuristic technologies aligns with our vision of making Hyderabad a global hub for advanced technologies and life sciences," CM Revanth Reddy said.

"Hyderabad is the ideal location for our Zoetis India Capability Centre, offering a wealth of talent and an incredible Life Sciences innovation ecosystem. Our decision to expand here underscores our commitment to investing in the future of animal health and technology innovation. We are excited to continue our partnership with the Government of Telangana and contribute to the region's development," the release quoted Keith Sarbaugh, Chief Information Officer at Zoetis.

During their US visit, the CM and his team visited the headquarters of Google in California.

"Excited to visit @Google headquarters in California and meet leaders to talk about tech, AI and Skilling and how that can help the State of #Telangana take the next leap: revanth_anumula," the Telangana CMO said on X.

CM Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu also met with senior representatives of the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign at Stanford University.

The meeting was aimed at exploring potential collaborations in healthcare innovation, education, and skill development, an official release said.

During the visit, the Telangana delegation discussed various areas of mutual interest, including partnerships in establishing the upcoming Young India Skills University and the new Life Sciences University in Telangana.

The discussions also revolved around "integrating Stanford's globally renowned biodesign innovation process into the state’s academic and healthcare ecosystems", the release said.

During the discussions, the team from the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign led by Anurag Mairal and Josh Makower presented a letter to the Chief Minister expressing keen interest in collaborating with the Government of Telangana.

In his letter, Josh Makower stated that Telangana government's focus on developing a large medical device industry that provides high-value employment opportunities for the people of Telangana is clear from the ongoing support of medical device education, innovation and manufacturing, it said.

Separately, Aurum Equity Partners announced an investment of USD 400 million in phases to build a "Next-Generation, AI-Powered, Green Data Centre" in Hyderabad after a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Industries Minister in California.

This strategic decision builds on their initial plan to invest USD 50 million announced last year. The company has now decided to establish a 100 MW cutting-edge AI-powered data center designed to cater to both hyperscalers and enterprises, with a total investment of USD 400 million, an official release on the announcement said.

Speaking after the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "we are happy that Aurum has decided to build an AI-powered, Green Data Centre, which will create many new jobs in Hyderabad." PTI SJR SJR SS