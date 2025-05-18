Zoff Foods aims to strengthen offline presence, begin exports this fiscal

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh-based Zoff Foods, which is expecting its revenue to cross Rs 100 crore this financial year, is planning to expand its offline presence in the country and begin exports, a top company executive has said.

"Our revenue was at Rs 93 crore in 2024-25, and this year we'll be crossing Rs 100 crore. Nearly 80 per cent of our business comes from e-commerce and the rest 20 per cent from offline stores. Our focus was e-commerce first before this year. The online spice market is just 5 per cent, of which we enjoy 15 per cent market share," Zoff Foods co-founder Akash Agrawalla told PTI.

However, the company is now growing, therefore, it has started focusing on the offline presence as well.

"Offline market is huge and we have started focusing on it, so going ahead, maybe in the next 2-3 years our portfolio ratio will be 50:50. Currently, we have reached nearly 20,000 stores and the idea is to reach more than 50,000 stores by the end of FY26," he said.

Founded in 2018, Zoff Foods specialises in premium-quality spices with a manufacturing unit in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Agrawalla further said that, geographically Zoff Foods products are available in the northern, central and a little bit of eastern region.

"Therefore, initial strengthening of offline presence will mainly be in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. But maybe from next year onwards, we will try and expand our geographical presence as well," he added.

When asked about exports, Agrawalla said, the company has begun the process of exploring overseas markets and understanding the compliances, and it hopes to begin shipments in July-August this year.

"We are trying to understand the overseas markets, the licence and the overall compliances, we are getting ready for that. So, we are hoping to start our exports with America, Australia and Europe, because that's the place where good quality products are appreciated. We expect to begin the actual shipments by July-August of this year," he added.

Further, he said the company has a total capacity to produce 700-800 tonnes per month at its Raipur unit, of which Zoff Foods is currently utilising only 30-40 per cent.

"With all the market expansion lined up, we expect our manufacturing unit to utilise full capacity in another 2-3 years," he added.

Agrawalla also said that Zoff Foods is planning to raise funds in the last quarter of this financial year for the market expansion.

"In August 2024, we had raised USD 5 million (about Rs 40 crore). Going forward, we are planning to raise another USD 50 million (around Rs 120 crore) during the last quarter of this financial year to further strengthen our offline presence, packaging, exports among others," he added.

The company is also planning to foray into the ready-to-cook segment this month by introducing one-minute marinades and five-minutes gravy, he said.

"One is 5-minute gravy and one is 1-minute marinade mix, which will come under a new category called quick homestyle food. you just boil the water, put in our content and your gravy is ready. We are planning to expand in this category going forward. We are also re-launching an immunity booster, which we had introduced during Covid-19. It's basically a spice mix which boosts immunity and will be available in medical stores," he added. PTI SM HVA