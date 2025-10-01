Zoho Corp launches sub-brand Vani

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Global technology firm Zoho Corporation announced on Wednesday the launch of its sub-brand 'Vani' to offer intelligent and visual workplace collaboration capabilities.

The Chennai-based firm has been in the limelight lately with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shifting to Zoho for official work and urging others to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for Swadeshi, and adopt indigenous products and services.

Vani supports multiple modes of working, such as whiteboarding, flowcharting, mind mapping, diagram-making and integrated video calling, with seamless access to documents and data from desktops, cloud drives, and spreadsheets, the company said in a statement.

"For small and medium-sized businesses, the ability to increase ease of collaboration, even a small percentage, can lead to extraordinary gains in productivity.

"Vani provides a comprehensive set of tools for all departments within one canvas, eliminating the need for app-switching, process building, or complicated onboarding, ensuring that SMBs can seamlessly ideate and execute across all departments," said Karthikeyan Jambulingam, Head of Product for Vani.