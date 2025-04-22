Zoho expands Zoho Schools of Learning network in TN

Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI) Global technology company Zoho Corp has inaugurated two new Zoho Schools of Learning in Tharuvai, Tirunelveli and Kumbakonam, commemorating the Zoho Schools of Learning's 20th anniversary.

Through the Zoho Schools of Learning initiative, the company aims to train young students in Tier II and III locations.

Zoho launched the 'Zoho Schools of Learning' programme in 2005 with six students and two teachers as an alternative to college education. It provides a two-year training programme for high school graduates, which includes a one-year internship at Zoho.

"What began as a modest experiment with just a few students has now evolved into a sought-after alternative to college for students across the country. We are seeing results of this effort, as our alumni contribute in various roles at Zoho from taking leadership positions to getting involved in deep-tech Research and Development projects," said Zoho Schools of Learning President Rajendran Dandapani in a company statement on Tuesday.

The programme does not charge a fee but offers a stipend to the students. To date, Zoho Schools of Learning has produced over 2,000 graduates who account for 10 per cent of Zoho Corporation's workforce.

The Tharuvai campus in Tirunelveli would host the technology and business schools while the Kumbakonam campus would start with the School of Technology. Each campus would have a batch of about 15-20 students. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH