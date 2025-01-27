Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu steps down as CEO, embraces R&D focus

New Delhi: In a tweet announcing a new chapter, Sridhar Vembu, founder of Zoho Corporation, has stepped down as CEO to focus on research and development (R&D) initiatives and his personal mission for rural development.

“A new chapter begins today,” Vembu wrote on X. “In view of the various challenges and opportunities facing us, including recent major developments in AI, it has been decided that it’s best that I focus full time on R&D initiatives, along with pursuing my personal rural development mission.”

— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 27, 2025

Vembu will assume a new role as Zoho’s Chief Scientist, where he will oversee critical R&D efforts. The company has also announced a series of leadership changes to ensure a smooth transition. Co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will take over as the new group CEO, while Tony Thomas will lead Zoho US. Rajesh Ganesan will head the ManageEngine division, and Mani Vembu will lead the Zoho.com division.

“The future of our company entirely depends on how well we navigate the R&D challenge,” Vembu said. “I am looking forward to my new assignment with energy and vigour. I am also very happy to get back to hands-on technical work.”

Zoho, a leading global technology company based in India, offers a wide range of cloud-based business software applications. The company is known for its innovative approach to technology and its commitment to empowering businesses of all sizes.