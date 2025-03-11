Zoho unveils AI-rich project management platform 'Projects Plus' for mid-sized, large corporations

Chennai, Mar 11 (PTI) Global technology company Zoho launched Projects Plus, a new collaborative platform that offers data and intelligence-driven project management for mid-sized and large corporations, the company said on Tuesday.

By integrating four key Zoho applications—Projects, WorkDrive, Analytics, and Sprints—Projects Plus enables asynchronous collaboration, seamless file management, and real-time business intelligence, among other features, for its customers.

Building on its predecessor, Zoho Projects, Projects Plus provides superior value to mid-sized and enterprise organisations by addressing their operational complexities. It also expands key areas, including data democratisation, AI, hybrid project management and work management, the city-based company said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch of Projects Plus, company CEO Mani Vembu said, "The surge in digitalisation across the nation and the hybrid work culture have necessitated project management tools to be well-ingrained in the overall software architecture of an organisation." "Projects Plus synthesises the latest AI-driven tools, data-first analytics, and privacy-focused protections into software that anticipates the evolving needs of international enterprise organisations, expanding Zoho's global reach," he added.

India is one of the fastest-growing markets for Zoho Projects, recording a 41 per cent year-on-year growth in 2024. As 18 per cent of enterprise customers use both Zoho Projects and Zoho Analytics, Projects Plus consolidates the two into a singular, efficient solution to better meet customer needs, the company added.