Zomato creates world record for largest first-aid training programme

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Online food delivery platform Zomato, with the support of more than 4,300 delivery partners, has set a new Guinness World Record for the world's largest on-ground first-aid training programme ever conducted.

The training event was aimed at equipping delivery partners with essential skills through professional and certified training in medical first-aid and CPR.

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble was also present at the event, which was held at Nesco, Goregaon, Mumbai.

"As part of our first responder's training programme, in the last few months, we have effectively trained over 30,000-plus delivery partners across 45 cities in medical assistance," Rakesh Ranjan, CEO, Food Delivery at Zomato, said.

**** CredAble raises Rs 30 crore * Fintech firm CredAble has secured Rs 30 crore in debt funding from SIDBI to scale up its operations and extend affordable financing solutions to MSMEs and women-led businesses in India.

The funding will further accelerate the development of new market-leading financing solutions for its global customer base, the company said on Wednesday.

"This latest injection of capital from SIDBI will further bolster our efforts to strengthen the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector and women-led businesses," Manu Prakash, Managing Director at CredAble, said. PTI ANK IAS ANK TRB SHW SHW