Zomato has nothing to do with helmet-less woman biking viral video: MD & CEO

New Delhi: Zomato Managing Director & CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday clarified that the company has "absolutely nothing to do" with a viral video in which a woman is seen riding a motorcycle without helmet dressed as a delivery partner of the online food delivery firm in Indore.

In a post on X, Goyal said, "Hey! We had absolutely nothing to do with this. We don't endorse helmet-less biking. Also, we don't have a 'Indore Marketing Head'."

This seems to be someone just “free-riding” on our brand. Having said that, there’s nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds… https://t.co/xxNPU7vU8L — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 17, 2023

He was responding to a post by an user of X, who posted a video of a woman dressed as a delivery partner of Zomato riding a high-end motorcycle carrying the company's delivery bag.

"Indore #Zomato marketing head had this idea. He hired a model to drive around with an empty zomato bag for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. @zomato is on a roll...," posted the X user with handle @rajivmehta19.

Indore #Zomato marketing head had this idea. He hired a model to drive around with an empty zomato bag for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. @zomato is on a roll... 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/kuwVpNzewu — Rajiv Mehta (@rajivmehta19) October 16, 2023

The video had gone viral with over 15 lakh views.

Goyal in his response added, "This seems to be someone just "free-riding" on our brand. Having said that, there's nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds of women who deliver food everyday to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic."

Zomato Care also responded to the user saying, "Hi Rajiv, we'd like to clarify that we had nothing to do with this video. We do not endorse helmet-less biking and we do not have an 'Indore marketing head'."