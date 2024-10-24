Zomato hikes platform fee in certain cities amid festive season

New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday said it has hiked platform fee in certain cities.

In a regulatory filing clarifying on a report that the company has hiked its platform fee to Rs 10 amid festive season rush, Zomato said, "We have indeed increased the platform fee yesterday (Wednesday) across certain cities." In the national capital, the company is now charging Rs 10 as "festive season platform fee".

"Such changes in our platform fee are a routine business matter and are done from time to time and may vary from city to city," the company said without specifying in which cities it has hiked the platform fee by how much.