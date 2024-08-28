Zomato introduces food expense management platform 'Zomato for Enterprise'

New Delhi: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday announced that the food delivery giant is set to introduce Zomato For Enterprise (ZFE) for companies to solve food expense management.

The introduction of ZFE comes nearly a week after the company shut down its 'Intercity Legends' service.

Legends offered iconic dishes from 10 cities to other parts of the country. The company had earlier put on hold the service and restarted it in July with a few tweaks.

In a post on micro-blogging platform X, formerly Twitter, Goyal shared that over 100 top companies are already using ZFE, and their feedback has helped shape this initiative. "Excited to introduce Zomato for Enterprise (ZFE), a platform designed for companies to solve food expense management. A lot of Zomato orders placed by corporate employees are business-related and need to be reimbursed by the company. The reimbursement process is cumbersome and time-consuming.

"With ZFE, employees can simply bill their business orders directly to their employer, without having to pay. Companies can use ZFE to add employees, set budgets, define ordering rules and much more. ZFE adds convenience to your employees, while we take care of the rest - with complete transparency," the Zomato Founder said in the post.