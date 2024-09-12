Zomato shares jump over 4%; hit record high level

New Delhi: Shares of online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd surged over 4 per cent to hit the record high level on Thursday.

The stock jumped 4.49 per cent to settle at Rs 283.90 on the BSE. During the day, it soared 5.24 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 285.95.

At the NSE, it surged 4.25 per cent to Rs 283.30.

The company's market valuation went up by Rs 10,978.72 crore to Rs 2,50,807.91 crore.

In traded volume terms, 43.80 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 1,016.92 lakh shares traded at the NSE during the day.

The stock has been surging since September 4, rallying 16.87 per cent.

Shares of the firm have soared 129.50 per cent so far this year.

In the broader equity market, a sharp fag-end rally drove the 30-share BSE Sensex to the 83,000 level for the first time. The barometer surged 1,593.03 points or 1.95 per cent to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 83,116.19. The index ended at a record high of 82,962.71, up by 1,439.55 points or 1.77 per cent.

The NSE Nifty surged 470.45 points or 1.89 per cent to settle at a record closing high of 25,388.90. The benchmark hit its fresh all-time intra-day high of 25,433.35, a jump of 514.9 points or 2 per cent.