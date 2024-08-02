Zomato shares surge 12% after multi-fold Jump in Q1 profit to Rs 253 cr

New Delhi: Shares of Zomato surged more than 12 per cent on Friday after the food delivery aggregator reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 253 crore for the June quarter.

The stock of Zomato zoomed 12.14 per cent to trade at Rs 262.50 apiece on the NSE.

On the BSE, it jumped 12.13 per cent to Rs 262.50 per piece.

In the intra-day trade, shares of Zomato advanced up to 19 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 278.70 and 278.45 apiece on the NSE and BSE.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark 623.02 points or 0.76 per cent to 81,244.53 while NSE Nifty declined 203.15 points to 24,807.75.

Food delivery aggregator Zomato on Thursday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 253 crore for the April-June period of FY25 compared to Rs 2 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations jumped more than 74 per cent to Rs 4,206 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,416 crore in the April-June period of last year, according to a regulatory filing by Zomato.

Its total expenses also rose to Rs 4,203 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 2,612 crore a year ago.