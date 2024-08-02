Zomato shares zoom over 12 pc after strong Q1 results

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Shares of Zomato zoomed more than 12 per cent on Friday after the food delivery aggregator reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 253 crore for the June quarter.

The stock of Zomato surged 12.24 per cent to close at Rs 262.74 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On the BSE, it climbed 12.11 per cent to settle at Rs 262.45 per piece.

In the intra-day trade, shares of Zomato advanced to 19 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 278.70 and 278.45 apiece on the NSE and BSE, respectively.

At the end of the market close, the company's market capitalisation (mcap) stood at Rs 2.31 lakh crore, up by Rs 25,024.51 crore on the BSE.

On the volume front, 38.9 crore equity shares of Zomato were traded on the NSE while 2.98 crore shares exchanged hands on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 885.60 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 80,981.95 while the broader Nifty of NSE slipped 293.20 points or 1.17 per cent to end at 24,717.70.

Zomato on Thursday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 253 crore for the April-June period of FY25 compared to Rs 2 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations jumped more than 74 per cent to Rs 4,206 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,416 crore in the April-June period of last year, according to a regulatory filing by Zomato.

Its total expenses also rose to Rs 4,203 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 2,612 crore a year ago. PTI HG HG SHW