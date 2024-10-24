Zomato, Swiggy hike platform fee to Rs 10 per order amid festive season

New Delhi: Online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have hiked platform fee in certain cities in the midst of festive season.

The two rivals are now charging Rs 10 as platform fee in the national capital.

In a regulatory filing, clarifying on a report that the company has hiked its platform fee to Rs 10 amid festive season rush, Zomato said, "We have indeed increased the platform fee yesterday (Wednesday) across certain cities." In the national capital, Zomato is now charging Rs 10 as "festive season platform fee".

"Such changes in our platform fee are a routine business matter and are done from time to time and may vary from city to city," the company said without specifying in which cities it has hiked the platform fee and by how much.

Similarly, Swiggy has also increased its platform fee but the comments from the company could not be obtained as it did not respond to queries.