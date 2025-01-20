Zomato's Q3 net profit declines 57.2% to Rs 59 crore, share down by 7%

New Delhi: Food delivery major Zomato, which owns Blinkit, on Monday reported a 57.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 59 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The company had earned a net profit of Rs 138 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,405 crore, as against Rs 3,288 crore in the corresponding October-December quarter of the previous financial year.

However, during the quarter under review, Zomato's total expenses also shot up to Rs 5,533 crore, from Rs 3,383 crore in the corresponding period of 2023-24.

The revenue reporting segments for the Group include India food ordering and delivery; Hyperpure supplies (B2B business); Quick commerce; Going out; and All other segments (residual).

Zomato's shares were down 7.26 per cent at Rs 230.70 per share on the day's close at the BSE.