Zoomcar joins hands with Mappls

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Self-drive car-sharing platform Zoomcar on Wednesday said it has tied up with Mappls MapmyIndia, a leading digital mapping, geospatial software and location-based IoT company.

This unique collaboration enables users to seamlessly book a Zoomcar while getting their trips planned with the Mappls App, significantly enhancing the end-to-end travel planning and booking experience, the company said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mappls and be a part of their cutting-edge maps and travel platform. Whether it's a spontaneous road trip or a meticulously planned journey, we're committed to making every trip seamless and enjoyable with Mappls," Zoomcar CEO Hiroshi Nishijima said.

MapmyIndia CEO & Executive Director Rohan Verma said the company's partnership with Zoomcar brings added convenience and freedom to travellers and marks a significant milestone in simplifying and enhancing the travel experience for users. PTI MSS MSS SHW