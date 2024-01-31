Zooom restarts services with Delhi-Ayodhya flight; plans fleet expansion

Ayodhya, Jan 31 (PTI) Domestic airline Zooom on Wednesday operated a flight from the national capital to Ayodhya, marking the relaunch of its services after nearly four years.

Currently, the carrier has a fleet of five Bombardier CRJ 200ER planes, each having 50 seats.

Initially, the services from Delhi to Ayodhya will be thrice a week, the airline's Director and CEO Atul Gambir said on Wednesday.

Speaking to PTI onboard the flight from the national capital to Ayodhya, Gambir said the airline will fly to more cities in the coming months.

The possible destinations include Lucknow and Amritsar.

All five planes in the fleet now will be ready for operations in the next three to four months. Currently, two of the five aircraft are airworthy.

Talking about expansion plans, Gambir said, "We plan to have narrow-body planes in the coming months" and also freighters.

The airline is yet to decide on whether to go for narrow-body planes of Boeing or Airbus.

Further, the airline aims to have a fleet of 20 planes in two years so that it can look at international services, Gambir said.

At present, Zooom has around 125 staff and Gambir said about 75 more people will be hired in the next one month.

This will take the employee strength to 200.

In September 2023, aviation regulator DGCA renewed the flying permit of Zexus Air Services. Earlier, it was operating as Zoom Airlines.

Now, Zexus is operating as Zooom.

After launching operations in 2017 with a CRJ aircraft, the Gurugram-based airline had stopped operations in 2020. PTI RAM SHW SHW