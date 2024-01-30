Zooom to relaunch services with Delhi-Ayodhya flight on Jan 31

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Domestic airline Zooom will relaunch its services on Wednesday, with a flight from the national capital to Ayodhya.

The first flight will deploy Bombardier CRJ 200ER aircraft for services on the Delhi-Ayodhya route, which has already emerged as one of the country's most sought-after spiritual tourism hotspots, the airline said in a release on Tuesday.

The inaugural passenger flight will depart from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 31.

"We are delighted to announce the relaunch of Zooom, with services connecting Ayodhya and Delhi. Zooom is dedicated to enhancing regional connectivity in India," the airline's CEO Atul Gambhir said.

In September 2023, aviation regulator DGCA renewed the flying permit of Zexus Air Services. Earlier, it was operating as Zoom Airlines.

After launching operations in February 2017 with a CRJ aircraft, the Gurugram-based airline had stopped operations in 2020. PTI RAM SHW