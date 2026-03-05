Zopper expects to exit FY26 with gross written premium of Rs 1,000 cr, aims IPO in FY29

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Insurance tech firm Zopper on Thursday said it expects to close the ongoing financial year with a Gross Written Premium (GWP) exceeding Rs 1,000 crore and aims to go public in 2028-29.

The company has sustained a compound annual growth rate of 35 per cent over the past two years, driven by strong performance across its core verticals and disciplined operational execution and is now accelerating toward its long-term ambition of going public by 2028–29, Zopper said in a statement.

The company expects an annual growth trajectory of 35-40 per cent in the coming years.

"Over the past three quarters, Zopper has recorded consistent margin expansion and cost stabilisation, reflecting improving unit economics and business maturity. Growth has been led by its device and appliance protection business, health & life insurance distribution, and its rapidly scaling Bancassurance SaaS platform," it said.

The balanced mix of fee-based, commission-led, and technology-driven income positions the company for sustainable and predictable growth, it said.

It further said Zopper also facilitates post-sales servicing by supporting customers in documentation and communication with insurers, helping create a seamless end-to-end experience.

Over the past three years, the company has successfully facilitated more than 1.5 million claims, underscoring the scale and resilience of its platform.

Zopper has raised USD 125 million to date from marquee investors and has been actively integrating AI and Generative AI across underwriting, sales optimization, fraud detection, and customer servicing.

By embedding AI across its insurance value chain, the company aims to reduce marginal distribution costs while enhancing personalization and speed.

"We work closely with insurers across general, health, and life segments to design byte-sized, contextual products that meet customers where they are. As we scale, our focus remains on sustainable growth, strong governance, and building a platform that can create long-term value for all stakeholders," Zopper Co-founder & CEO Surjendu Kuila said.

With a 600-plus-member team across technology, sales, strategy, and operations, the company plans to double down on its market penetration in the country, alongside pursuing global expansion and strategic acquisitions in emerging markets.