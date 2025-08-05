Zostel appoints Aviral Gupta as CEO as Co-Founder Chouhan becomes Chairman

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Zostel on Tuesday announced a leadership reshuffle, with parent company Zo World appointing Aviral Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer CEO), succeeding Co-founder Dharamveer Singh Chouhan, who has assumed the role of Chairman.

The hostel franchise chain stated the leadership shift reflects the formal beginning of Zo World's next chapter, an AI-powered, community-driven ecosystem that unites travel, hospitality, and digital experiences under one borderless brand.