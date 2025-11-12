Zostel forays overseas with launch in Phuket, Thailand

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Community-led backpacker hostel brand Zostel on Wednesday announced its overseas foray with the launch of Zostel Phuket, its 100th property, in Thailand.

"Zostel Phuket is not just our 100th property, it's our first footprint in a world without borders. This milestone reflects our vision of uniting people and cultures through travel.

"Over the next 12 months, we're excited to take this movement deeper into Southeast Asia, with new Zostels lined up across Thailand, including Chiang Mai, Bangkok, and Koh Phangan, and further expansions planned in Bali, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka," Aviral Gupta, CEO of Zo World, said.

These destinations will carry forward Zostel's mission of fostering global connections and cultural exchange through community-led travel experiences, he added. PTI SM SHW