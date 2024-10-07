Zphin collaborates with BENEFIT to launch consumer lending and insurance marketplace in Bahrain

New Delhi: Bahrain's Electronic Network For Financial Transactions (BENEFIT), has signed a strategic partnership with Zphin, the technology arm of PB Fintech Limited, to develop an online platform for consumer lending, car insurance, credit cards, and travel insurance.

This initiative marks the launch of Bahrain's first-ever consumer lending and insurance marketplace, leveraging open banking infrastructure to create an advanced open finance ecosystem, PB Fintech Litd said in a statement.

By leveraging Zphin's technological expertise and Atyaf eSolutions' local market knowledge, the platform will provide Bahraini consumers with personalized, pre-qualified financial options, making it easier for users to make informed decisions quickly and confidently, it said. PTI DP MR MR