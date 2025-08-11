ZS opens new office in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Global management consulting and technology firm ZS on Monday announced the opening of a new office in Hyderabad, a move aimed at expanding its service capabilities for healthcare and life sciences Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India.

The 50,000 sq ft facility, located at Raheja IT Park in HITEC City, will accommodate about 550-600 employees, the company said in a statement.

The new office, part of the company's strategy to increase innovation and service capabilities for healthcare and life sciences GCCs in India, will better position ZS to deliver customised, differentiated, high-impact solutions for global GC partners, it added.

ZS Regional Managing Principal Mohit Sood said that the strategic expansion has been done within a year of the company establishing its presence in the city.

ZS supports both new and established GCCs by building foundations, designing operating models, and enabling technology-driven transformation, often utilising its proprietary AI platforms.

Founded in 1983, Evanston (USA) headquartered ZS employs over 13,000 people across more than 35 offices worldwide. In India, it has 10,000 employees across six offices in Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, and Noida. PTI ANK DR DR