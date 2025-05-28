Zuari Industries posts Rs 20.75 cr net loss in Jan-Mar; FY25 net loss at 94.37cr

New Delhi: Zuari Industries Ltd has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.75 crore for the quarter ended March.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 63.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose marginally to Rs 289.20 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 283.85 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

During the 2024-25 fiscal year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 94.37 crore as against a net profit of Rs 712.75 crore in the preceding year.

Total income rose slightly to Rs 1,082.47 crore last fiscal from Rs 1,067.18 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Zuari Industries is the apex company of Adventz, a diversified conglomerate with a long legacy of over five decades. It is in four major industry verticals: Agrochemicals, Engineering & Infrastructure, Real Estate & Lifestyle, Biofuels & Services.