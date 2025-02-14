Zuari Industries posts Rs 25 cr loss in Dec quarter

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Zuari Industries Ltd has posted a consolidated loss of Rs 25.23 crore for December quarter of this fiscal year on higher expenses.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 729.08 crore in the year-ago period because of exceptional gains.

Total income rose to Rs 274.07 crore in the quarter from Rs 195.21 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.Total expenses shot up to Rs 312.75 crore from Rs 205.09 crore.

Zuari Industries is into sugar, power, ethanol and real estate businesses, among others. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU