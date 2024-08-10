Zuari Industries posts Rs 33.34 cr net loss in June quarter

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Zuari Industries Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 33.34 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net loss stood at Rs 47.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to Rs 242.02 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 272.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Zuari Industries Limited, the apex company of the Adventz Group, is into sugar, power, ethanol, agro-chemicals, engineering and real estate business. PTI MJH HVA